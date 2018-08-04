Gautrain services not available this weekend

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain has announced that its train service will not be available this weekend due to planned maintenance works.

This comes as wage negotiations between the United National Transport Union (Untu) and Gautrain's holding company Mbombela continue.

Services have been limited since Monday, after negotiations broke down a week ago.

Untu is calling for a 10% increase with benefits, including an annual incentive bonus.

The transport service has offered a 8.6% increase and says all the benefits equate to a 19.5% increase.

Untu's Steve Harris says: “There are certain key issues our members are demanding, such as incentives. The employer must show its financials so that we can be clear on what we’re negotiating.”

