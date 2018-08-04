Eskom: Low probability of rotational load shedding for today
The power utility has, however, warned South Africans to expect an increase of further load shedding for the evening peak period from 5pm to 9pm.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says there is a low probability of rotational load shedding for Saturday.
The power utility has, however, warned South Africans to expect an increase of further load shedding for the evening peak period from 5pm to 9pm due to normal increase in demand.
Eskom has encouraged residents and businesses to use power sparingly, to ease the demand of electricity. The power company has encouraged people to check their website for load shedding schedules.
Those receiving their electricity supply from Eskom can use the power utility's load shedding portal to check the schedule. You'll need to enter your province, city and area's name.
Should Eskom not be your service provider, you can search for your municipality's schedule, here.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
