Codeta demands pre-elective conference amid taxi strike threat
Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant says they will use the weekend to try to persuade the Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team to call off a strike.
CAPE TOWN - Thousands of commuters may be left stranded on Monday after the Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team announced its decision to withdraw its services across the Western Cape.
The group, which represents Western Cape taxi organisations, like Cata and Codeta, says the strike will affect 70% of commuters.
Codeta spokesperson Besuthu Ndungane says they're demanding a date be set for a pre-elective conference.
Ndungane says the group wants a conference to be held before the 14 August to iron out a list of grievances ahead of provincial and regional taxi council elections.
“We have decided to withdraw services for Monday, due to the dissatisfaction that Santaco is refusing to give us a pre-election conference.”
Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant says they will use the weekend to try to persuade the Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team to call off a strike.
“One can only draw the conclusion that this group has significant influence, particularly the drivers. That is why we appeal to them not to strike, but to think of the welfare of the commuters and stopping further damage of public transport infrastructure.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
