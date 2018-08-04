City get convincing win over SuperSport
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City got their PSL season off to a winning start after they beat SuperSport United 2-0 at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The first half was a goalless affair but City were the dominant side in terms of possession. Their passing patterns and structure looked good despite not being able to penetrate the SuperSport defence.
There was more action in the second half, the match was understandably more open as players got to grips with the new season.
City opened their account 10 minutes into the second half, it was a beautifully struck volley from just inside the box from Roland Putsche. The Austrian showed great composure and technique with his stroke which left the goalkeeper with no chance.
The goal was set up by the wily winger Suprise Ralani as he showed good feet down the left flank to set up Putsche.
Just over 10 minutes after the opener, City doubled their lead thanks to birthday boy Craig Martin who tapped in after a goal-mouth scramble. Last season's player of the season Thabo Nodada set up the goal with some industrious work inside the box.
Despite City lapsing in concentration, SuperSport couldn’t take advantage. The guests also had a very good penalty shout turned down when James Keene tumbled in the box.
City will be happy with their overall performance, they have Baroka up next midweek.
For SuperSport, no the ideal start for their newly appointed head coach. His side failed to penetrate consistently and were wasteful at times.
🎂 Craig Martin celebrates his birthday with the Citizens having scored a goal and securing 3️⃣ points! #iamCityFC #FansAreTheTeam 💙 pic.twitter.com/A9v8hdYedz— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 4, 2018
