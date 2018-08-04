Chiefs, Sundowns draw in thrilling PSL season opener

For Chiefs, they were starting life after Steve Komphela and were looking to impress their new mentor Giovanni Solinas after a forgettable last three seasons.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns played out to an entertaining 1-1 draw in the first match of the new Absa Premiership season at Loftus on Saturday afternoon.

The defending champions and the Soweto giants were meeting for the second time in a matter of weeks, with the first meeting being in the pre-season Shell Helix Ultra Cup in which Sundowns came out 2-1 victors.

For Chiefs, they were starting life after Steve Komphela and were looking to impress their new mentor Giovanni Solinas after a forgettable last three seasons which didn’t yield any silverware for the Glamour Boys.

That new life under Solinas got off to a brilliant start as they found an early goal through defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele who beat his marked and drove a low shot past the sprawling Denis Onyango in the 8th minute of the game.

That lead was short lived though as striker Jeremy Brockie was bundled in the box which left referee Victor Hlongwane no choice but to point to the penalty spot. Up stepped Brazilian defender Ricardo Nascimento whose cool finish levelled matters in the 23rd minute.

Both sides had a plethora of opportunities to win the game. Brockie came the closest for the Brazilians as he outstripped the defense but Itumeleng Khune made a brilliant save to deny him.

At the other end, Leonardo Castro also found himself in a bit of space in the box after being put through nicely by Khama Billiat but miscued his finish, sending it wide of goal.

That’s how it finished in a pulsating first match of the season with both sides taking a point each to Chloorkop and Naturena.