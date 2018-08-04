Chamisa calls for urgent SADC meeting over Zim election result
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in the post-election situation.
Chamisa announced on Friday that his party will follow all legal and constitutional routes to challenge the election results that confirmed Emmerson Mnangagwa as president.
“There is no way there can be a legitimate government in Zimbabwe.”
The Zimbabwean Electoral Commission announced that Mnangagwa received 50.8% while Chamisa scored 44.3%.
Chamisa has made it clear his party and supporters don’t recognise the Mnangagwa as president.
“We want to give him our perspective and request him to intervene. This situation is so serious. You know Zimbabwe has not known peace.”
Chamisa insist Zimbabweans have voted for him overwhelmingly.
“To the people of Zimbabwe, wait for your moment. The celebration is coming.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
