Anni Dewani’s family speak out on Shrien’s same sex relationship
Videos and photographs uploaded on to social media have confirmed the news less than four years after Shrien Dewani was cleared of killing her.
LONDON - The family of Anni Dewani, the woman murdered on honeymoon in Cape Town in 2010, have talked of their pain after it was revealed her widower has begun a relationship with a man.
Videos and photographs uploaded on to social media have confirmed the news less than four years after Shrien Dewani was cleared of killing her.
Three South African men were jailed for their role claiming her widower from Britain had organised it.
Anni’s father says the news has simply added further pain to their loss.
He has always maintained his daughter would never have married Dewani if she had known he had visited gay prostitutes.
Now with confirmation that he’s in a gay relationship, Anni’s father is even more hurt.
In particular, he’s angry that some of the pictures show Dewani and his boyfriend have visited Mumbai in India – the city where he married Anni.
He says he’ll never be able to see the city the same way again feeling the news has desecrated the cherished memories of their daughter.
Popular in World
-
Shrien Dewani confirms being in same-sex relationship
-
[WATCH] Goats invade neighbourhood
-
US envoy hands letter from Trump for Kim to North Korean minister
-
France's EDF halts four nuclear reactors due to heatwave
-
Facebook fakers get better at covering tracks, security experts say
-
China won't accept US trade 'blackmail': state media
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.