Anni Dewani’s family speak out on Shrien’s same sex relationship

LONDON - The family of Anni Dewani, the woman murdered on honeymoon in Cape Town in 2010, have talked of their pain after it was revealed her widower has begun a relationship with a man.

Videos and photographs uploaded on to social media have confirmed the news less than four years after Shrien Dewani was cleared of killing her.

Three South African men were jailed for their role claiming her widower from Britain had organised it.

Anni’s father says the news has simply added further pain to their loss.

He has always maintained his daughter would never have married Dewani if she had known he had visited gay prostitutes.

Now with confirmation that he’s in a gay relationship, Anni’s father is even more hurt.

In particular, he’s angry that some of the pictures show Dewani and his boyfriend have visited Mumbai in India – the city where he married Anni.

He says he’ll never be able to see the city the same way again feeling the news has desecrated the cherished memories of their daughter.