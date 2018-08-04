4 killed in collision between car and bakkie in Mpumalanga

Paramedics says the light motor vehicle was found on the side of the road while the bakkie was lying on its side last night.

JOHANNESBURG - Four people have been killed and three others injured after a collision between a light motor vehicle and bakkie on Mandela Drive in Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

ER24 says the victims died on the scene after sustaining fatal injuries.

An investigation is underway following the incident.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)