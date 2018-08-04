2 men arrested for speeding in Limpopo

-
1 dead in Boksburg multi-vehicle collision
-
Mayosi's enthusiasm, passion lingers on as he is laid to rest
-
Sports minister to intervene in PSL, SABC stand-off
-
Maimane questions motives of some parties in NMB Municipality
-
Hundreds of residents gather in CT as land hearings conclude
-
Manhunt after firearms stolen from EC police station
Demi Lovato 'grateful' to be alive
-
Zombie Boy's family claim death was accidental
-
[WATCH] Cancer survivor meets Taylor Swift
-
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: Tom Cruise movie stunt secrets
-
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: Affleck and Damon reunite
-
PowerBall results: Friday 3 August 2018
-
Kelsey Grammer regrets being so career-minded
-
Demi Lovato's assistant thought she was dead
-
John Kani: Winston Ntshona was my brother
-
Lady Gaga 'devastated' after Zombie Boy's suicide
-
Malema: Let us not cause unnecessary tension in Zim
-
AfriForum lays complaint against Malema's bodyguard over rifle shooting incident
-
Maimane 'concerned' about DA's coalition in Mandela Bay Municipality
-
[WATCH] Malema calls on 'old' Mnangagwa to serve 1 presidential term
-
Maimane: We're focused on delivering basic services to residents
-
DA to lodge complaint against SABC over Ramaphosa land speech broadcast
-
[OPINION] No #TotalShutDown for toxic masculinity
-
[OPINION] Israel-Gaza's risky brinkmanship
-
[ANALYSIS] Female principals in SA: the dynamics that get in the way of success
-
[OPINION] Zimbabwe's historic elections: leopards don't change their spots
-
[OPINION] The messy politics linked to land reform
-
[EXPLAINER] How competitive is South Africa's private healthcare sector?
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van Breda
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year on
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob Zuma
2017 ANC national conference
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areas
Eskom: Low probability of rotational load shedding for today
-
Mantashe slams Impala Platinum over job cuts
-
#RandReport: Rand rallies as dollar stalls, stocks recover
-
Untu wants certain demands met in wage talks with Gautrain
-
Eskom closes in on wage deal with unions
-
'Impala Platinum shouldn't slash jobs without looking into alternatives'
2 men arrested for speeding in Limpopo
Police say those who contravene the rules of the road will not be spared and urged motorists to drive within the speed limits.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo traffic police have arrested two men driving at 197km and 172km per hour on a 120km zone along the N1 Roodekuil on Saturday morning.
Spokesperson Matome Tauatsoala says those who contravene the rules of the road will not be spared and urged motorists to drive within the speed limits.
He says the pair have been handed to the Bela Bela Police Station where they will be charged for reckless and negligent driving.
“We are warning people who are coming to our province that here if they break the rules of the road, our traffic officer will discharge their duty without any fear or favour.”
