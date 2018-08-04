Popular Topics
2 men arrested for speeding in Limpopo

Police say those who contravene the rules of the road will not be spared and urged motorists to drive within the speed limits.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo traffic police have arrested two men driving at 197km and 172km per hour on a 120km zone along the N1 Roodekuil on Saturday morning.

Spokesperson Matome Tauatsoala says those who contravene the rules of the road will not be spared and urged motorists to drive within the speed limits.

He says the pair have been handed to the Bela Bela Police Station where they will be charged for reckless and negligent driving.

“We are warning people who are coming to our province that here if they break the rules of the road, our traffic officer will discharge their duty without any fear or favour.”

