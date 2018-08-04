1 dead in Boksburg multi-vehicle collision

Emergency services say 15 people in total were affected and two are in a critical condition.

JOHANNESBURG - A person has died after a collision involving three vehicles and a bakkie occurred on Saturday afternoon at the corner of Jubilee Street and Leeuwpoort St in Boksburg.

Disaster management and emergency services' Dine Jones says 15 people in total were affected and two are in a critical condition.

He says it is still unclear what caused the incident.

“All patients have been transported to various hospitals around the area.”