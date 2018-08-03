Zokwana: No need to panic over land expropriation decision
Speaking at Parliament on Thursday, Agriculture Minister Senzeni Zokwana said the ANC is adamant that land expropriation should not affect food production.
CAPE TOWN - Agriculture Minister Senzeni Zokwana says while the land expropriation debate might cause discomfort for farmers, there’s no need to panic.
Speaking at Parliament on Thursday, Zokwana said the African National Congress (ANC) is adamant that land expropriation should not affect food production.
President Cyril Ramaphosa sparked widespread concern on Tuesday night when, in a televised address, he announced that the ANC had resolved that the Constitution should be amended to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
Zokwana says he’s aware that some major grain producers are reluctant to buy seed for the upcoming planting season, due to uncertainty around land expropriation.
But Zokwana says the land debate should not be cause for panic.
“Like any policy change, we will be lying to say that land expropriation without compensation won’t cause discomfort.”
Zokwana says farmers can rest assured there will be engagement on the issue and the process will be transparent.
He says if handled correctly, land expropriation will empower young people to pursue many agricultural enterprises that make use of smart technology.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
