Zokwana: Fishing sector needs to be urgently transformed

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana says the fishing industry, which is dominated by white and foreign companies, must be diversified.

FILE: Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Senzeni Zokwana. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Senzeni Zokwana. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana says that the fishing sector needs to be transformed urgently.

He says he’s concerned by the lack of entry to the industry by the previously disadvantaged.

Speaking at Parliament on Thursday, Zokwana also acknowledged that the pace of transformation in the small-scale fisheries sector has been slow.

Minister Zokwana says the fishing industry, which is dominated by white people and foreign companies, must be diversified.

He says he wants to see more black people participating in small-scale fisheries, including as processors and marketers.

Zokwana says the allocation of fishing rights to the previously disadvantaged is his priority.

“As we continue with these strides, there are companies that are working against the good cause of government by all means.”

The Northern Cape will be the first province to receive small-scale fishing rights, which are expected to be announced in September.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

