Zim riot police force media to leave MDC briefing
Nelson Chamisa was meant to address a briefing on Friday afternoon to react to the announcement early on Friday morning that Emmerson Mnangagwa received 50.8% of the presidential vote.
HARARE - Zimbabwean riot police have invaded the venue where Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa was meant to hold his press briefing, forcing journalists to pack up and vacate the place.
Chamisa was meant to address a briefing on Friday afternoon to react to the announcement early on Friday morning that Emmerson Mnangagwa received 50.8% of the presidential vote, making him the newly elected president.
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said Chamisa received 44,3% of the vote.
BREAKING #ZimElections2018 WATCH Chaotic scenes here , Nelson Chamisa was meant to hold a press briefing here, but police came and forced us to pack up and leave. pic.twitter.com/3x5p3k2zkJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 3, 2018
Journalists were setting up their mics and cameras, getting ready for Chamisa’s briefing when they were forced out.
Police were banging their shields and shouting: “leave, leave, leave” and other officers were armed.
A few minutes later, one of the senior officers told journalists they could go back to the briefing venue.
No explanation, whatsoever, was given for the harassment, they also didn’t cite any law as they pushed the media out.
BREAKING #ZimElections2018 WATCH police force us to leave the venue where Nelson Chamisa was meant to hold a press briefing. CM pic.twitter.com/dqhrWDRYF0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 3, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Africa
-
MDC Alliance set to announce its own election results
-
Police outside MDC headquarters ahead of Chamisa briefing
-
Mnangagwa will liberate Zimbabwe’s economy, says justice minister
-
Ramaphosa congratulates Mnangagwa on his election as Zim president
-
[WATCH] ZEC announces Mnangagwa victory, MDC not having it
-
Mnangagwa election victory described as new dawn for Zimbabwe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.