Zim riot police force media to leave MDC briefing

HARARE - Zimbabwean riot police have invaded the venue where Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa was meant to hold his press briefing, forcing journalists to pack up and vacate the place.

Chamisa was meant to address a briefing on Friday afternoon to react to the announcement early on Friday morning that Emmerson Mnangagwa received 50.8% of the presidential vote, making him the newly elected president.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said Chamisa received 44,3% of the vote.

BREAKING #ZimElections2018 WATCH Chaotic scenes here , Nelson Chamisa was meant to hold a press briefing here, but police came and forced us to pack up and leave. pic.twitter.com/3x5p3k2zkJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 3, 2018

Journalists were setting up their mics and cameras, getting ready for Chamisa’s briefing when they were forced out.

Police were banging their shields and shouting: “leave, leave, leave” and other officers were armed.

A few minutes later, one of the senior officers told journalists they could go back to the briefing venue.

No explanation, whatsoever, was given for the harassment, they also didn’t cite any law as they pushed the media out.

BREAKING #ZimElections2018 WATCH police force us to leave the venue where Nelson Chamisa was meant to hold a press briefing. CM pic.twitter.com/dqhrWDRYF0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 3, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)