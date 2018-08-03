ZEC: Aggrieved parties must follow law on challenging poll results

Movement for Democratic Change Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa is expected to outline his plans to challenge the presidential results.

JOHANNESBURG - The Zimbabwean Electoral Commission has called on anyone aggrieved by the election results to follow the law on challenging them.

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa is expected to outline his plans to challenge the presidential results.

The Zimbabwean Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced after midnight Emmerson Mnangagwa received 50.8% of the total vote. His opponent, Chamisa, received 44.3% of the vote.

The ZEC said Mnangagwa had secured 2.46 million votes against 2.15 million for Chamisa.

Mnangagwa, a former security chief nicknamed ‘The Crocodile’, led the removal of his ex-ally Robert Mugabe’s in November 2017.

But Chamisa says he has evidence that he won the elections, and he continues to claim they were rigged in favour of Mnangagwa.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Chairperson Priscilla Chigumba says: “If anyone is aggrieved by the process that’s just been done by the commission, they know our Constitution, our Electoral Act and our regulations. It provides them with remedies, and I would encourage them to utilise those remedies.”

