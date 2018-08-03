WWE's Kane elected mayor of Knox County

Zim police force media to leave venue at MDC briefing
Glenn Jacobs, a Republican, who is famous for his WWE wrestler moniker 'Kane' was in the running to become the next mayor of Knox County, Tennessee and has won.
JOHANNESBURG - When you have a businessman/former reality star as your president, anything is possible in your political landscape, even the election of a former entertainment wrestler as a mayor.
Glenn Jacobs, a Republican, who is famous for his WWE wrestler moniker 'Kane' was in the running to become the next mayor of Knox County, Tennessee and has won.
Jacobs secured a two-thirds majority win over Democrat Linda Haney, according to WATE.com.
