WWE's Kane elected mayor of Knox County

JOHANNESBURG - When you have a businessman/former reality star as your president, anything is possible in your political landscape, even the election of a former entertainment wrestler as a mayor.

Glenn Jacobs, a Republican, who is famous for his WWE wrestler moniker 'Kane' was in the running to become the next mayor of Knox County, Tennessee and has won.

Jacobs secured a two-thirds majority win over Democrat Linda Haney, according to WATE.com.