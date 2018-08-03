WP, Montpellier are courting for the future

Western Province will travel to France next week for a two-match tour as part of the preparations for their Currie Cup title defence.

The Currie Cup champions were invited by Montpellier, for a trip which is seen as the beginning of possibly a long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationship. Both rugby institutions will hope there are potential commercial opportunities and projects between two sides in the future.

Coach John Dobson's team will face French teams RC Narbonne and Montpellier in the space of five days, in order to get some crucial game-time together as a unit before their domestic campaign kicks off on 25 August.

A 29-man squad will depart Cape Town on Tuesday, 7 August and will face Narbonne on Saturday, 11 August before taking on Top 14 side Montpellier on Thursday, 16 August. They will be based in the town of Millau, which is 100km outside of Montpellier.

Western Province Rugby Group CEO, Paul Zacks, said that this trip presents a unique opportunity to make gains both on and off the field.

"We feel there is enormous potential for commercial opportunities between our respective pre-eminent teams and that Montpellier hosting the reigning Currie Cup champions is a very special opportunity for both sides to take advantage of.

"The faithful can be found all over the world and taking our brand to new territories forms part of our strategic plan, so it is particularly exciting for us to take Western Province to France as we continue to strive to become a leading rugby franchise with global appeal.

"Our team is very happy about the two matches and want to get the most value possible out of the trip before the first game of our Currie Cup campaign, while also giving our players invaluable experience of a different rugby culture both on and off the field," he said.

The squad for the tour will be announced on Monday, 6 August.