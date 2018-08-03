Whiteley: Lions calm ahead of Super Rugby Final

Lions Captain Warren Whiteley says his side are calm ahead of their third Super Rugby final and last year’s final rematch against the Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday.

Whitely addressed the media during their captain's run on Friday which forms the final preparations ahead of the final at AMI Stadium.

“I think the experience of being in one or two finals does make us feel calm. To be familiar with our surroundings and the situation we find ourselves also makes us pretty calm and everyone in the team is excited and eager to get out there and play.”

Though there is a sense of calmness in the Lions camp, they will know that they have a mountain to climb against the eight-time and defending champions in their own backyard. The Crusaders are unbeaten in 14 matches this season and they have yet to lose a playoff game in Christchurch in the past 20 occasions.

Despite the odds heavily stacked against the men from Johannesburg, Whiteley says that they are relishing the opportunity to play a Super Rugby final against the most successful side in the history of the competition at home.

“We have been given this fantastic opportunity to play against the Crusaders in a final in New Zealand. They are the best club side in the world and to play them at their home stadium is an unbelievable opportunity.”

In last year’s final, the Crusaders crossed the Atlantic Ocean and battled through the grueling altitude conditions to trump the Lions 25-17 at Ellis Park and the Lions will look to emulate the Crusaders' feat and claim revenge on their third attempt at being crowned the best in the southern hemisphere.