[WATCH] Quick stop: Robbers steal entire ATM from EC store

JOHANNESBURG - A daring robbery at a Spar in Lady Frere in the Eastern Cape saw thieves load an ATM onto their bakkie and drive off with it.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the armed robbers are seen entering the store and customers fleeing the scene.

Net-1 ATM, SPAR, Lady Frere, EC.. Brazen armed robbery where they pull a vehicle into the shop and load the ATM onto the vehicle. Posted by Intelligence Bureau SA on Thursday, 2 August 2018

The men push the machine from where it’s based all the way to the back of the bakkie.

They attempt to carry the machine into the bakkie but fail a few times. After a little while, they finally succeed and all jump into the vehicle with their prize.