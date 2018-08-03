[WATCH] Quick stop: Robbers steal entire ATM from EC store
A daring robbery at a Spar in Lady Frere in the Eastern Cape saw thieves load an ATM onto their bakkie and drive off with it.
JOHANNESBURG - A daring robbery at a Spar in Lady Frere in the Eastern Cape saw thieves load an ATM onto their bakkie and drive off with it.
In a video doing the rounds on social media, the armed robbers are seen entering the store and customers fleeing the scene.
Net-1 ATM, SPAR, Lady Frere, EC.. Brazen armed robbery where they pull a vehicle into the shop and load the ATM onto the vehicle.Posted by Intelligence Bureau SA on Thursday, 2 August 2018
The men push the machine from where it’s based all the way to the back of the bakkie.
They attempt to carry the machine into the bakkie but fail a few times. After a little while, they finally succeed and all jump into the vehicle with their prize.
Popular in Local
-
Police identify body found near Chapman’s Peak Drive
-
Report: Hawks to probe Anoj Singh over suspicious transactions
-
Malema rifle shooting incident incites black on black violence, says BLF
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 31 July 2018
-
Jerome Booysen’s hitman was also tailing his brother, court told
-
Sisulu: SA govt won't appeal Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity ruling
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.