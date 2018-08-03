[WATCH] Malema calls on 'old' Mnangagwa to serve 1 presidential term

Julius Malema says Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa should serve only one term as he's 'too old' to go on for two.

JOHANNESBURG - While the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has congratulated Emmerson Mnangagwa on being elected Zimbabwe's president, the party's leader Julius Malema has called on him to serve only one term.

Mnangagwa was announced the winner of the presidential election in Monday's poll early in the hours of Friday morning by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Malema says Mnangagwa should serve only one term as he's 'too old' to go on for two. He was speaking after addressing members of the Limpopo Circle of the Law Society of the Northern Provinces on Friday.

"We hope President Mnangagwa will not want to go for the second term. Let Zanu-PF begin a process of producing younger people who will compete with [MDC Alliance leader Nelson] Chamisa."