[WATCH] Malema calls on 'old' Mnangagwa to serve 1 presidential term
Julius Malema says Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa should serve only one term as he's 'too old' to go on for two.
JOHANNESBURG - While the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has congratulated Emmerson Mnangagwa on being elected Zimbabwe's president, the party's leader Julius Malema has called on him to serve only one term.
Mnangagwa was announced the winner of the presidential election in Monday's poll early in the hours of Friday morning by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.
Malema says Mnangagwa should serve only one term as he's 'too old' to go on for two. He was speaking after addressing members of the Limpopo Circle of the Law Society of the Northern Provinces on Friday.
"We hope President Mnangagwa will not want to go for the second term. Let Zanu-PF begin a process of producing younger people who will compete with [MDC Alliance leader Nelson] Chamisa."
CIC @Julius_S_Malema calling upon President Mnangagwa to serve one term, and allow the younger generation to continue. pic.twitter.com/VTBOjy0b5d— #EFFTurns5 (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 3, 2018
Popular in Africa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.