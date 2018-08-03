Warnings of possible taxi strike on Monday in WC
The Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team, which has been involved in a legal dispute with the South African National Taxi Council, is behind the threat to withdraw services.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department says it's been informed about a possible taxi strike from Monday.
The self-styled Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team, which has been involved in a legal dispute with the South African National Taxi Council, is behind the threat to withdraw services.
The department says it will use the weekend to try to persuade the Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team to call off a strike which could affect thousands of commuters on Monday morning.
The task team is the same group that led a taxi strike in September last year during which commuters were injured and three buses and several private vehicles were torched.
Transport MEC Donald Grant says among the task team's grievances is the rising petrol price, while the industry is not being subsidised.
“We simply can’t carry on the way we’ve been where commuters are caught in these internal battles in this particular organisation.”
He says the task team has also highlighted ongoing violence in the taxi industry due to route invasions and government's lack of proper law enforcement.
Popular in Local
-
Police identify body found near Chapman’s Peak Drive
-
[WATCH] Quick stop: Robbers steal entire ATM from EC store
-
Malema rifle shooting incident incites black on black violence, says BLF
-
Report: Hawks to probe Anoj Singh over suspicious transactions
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 31 July 2018
-
Jerome Booysen’s hitman was also tailing his brother, court told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.