Warnings of possible taxi strike on Monday in WC

The Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team, which has been involved in a legal dispute with the South African National Taxi Council, is behind the threat to withdraw services.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department says it's been informed about a possible taxi strike from Monday.

The self-styled Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team, which has been involved in a legal dispute with the South African National Taxi Council, is behind the threat to withdraw services.

The department says it will use the weekend to try to persuade the Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team to call off a strike which could affect thousands of commuters on Monday morning.

The task team is the same group that led a taxi strike in September last year during which commuters were injured and three buses and several private vehicles were torched.

Transport MEC Donald Grant says among the task team's grievances is the rising petrol price, while the industry is not being subsidised.

“We simply can’t carry on the way we’ve been where commuters are caught in these internal battles in this particular organisation.”

He says the task team has also highlighted ongoing violence in the taxi industry due to route invasions and government's lack of proper law enforcement.