Untu wants certain demands met in wage talks with Gautrain

Services have been limited since Monday following a breakdown in negotiations last week Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - The United National Transport Union (Untu) says even with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) intervening in salary negotiations between Gautrain and the union, there are certain demands that must be met.

Services have been limited since Monday following a breakdown in negotiations last week Saturday.

Untu is demanding a 10% wage increase with benefits including a bonus.

Gautrain is offering an 8.6% increase and says the increase and the benefits equate to 19.5%.

Untu's Steve Harris said: “There are certain key issues that our members are demanding, such as the incentives scheme. The employer must show its financials so that we can be clear on what we’re negotiating against.”

Gautrain's Kes Nayager said: “The company promptly accepted the CCMA’s offer as we’re concerned by the potential loss of income by our workers. We have informed the CCMA that we are available for immediate engagement but Untu has indicated that its unavailable to meet sooner than Monday.”