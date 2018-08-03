Untu wants certain demands met in wage talks with Gautrain
Services have been limited since Monday following a breakdown in negotiations last week Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - The United National Transport Union (Untu) says even with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) intervening in salary negotiations between Gautrain and the union, there are certain demands that must be met.
Services have been limited since Monday following a breakdown in negotiations last week Saturday.
Untu is demanding a 10% wage increase with benefits including a bonus.
Gautrain is offering an 8.6% increase and says the increase and the benefits equate to 19.5%.
Untu's Steve Harris said: “There are certain key issues that our members are demanding, such as the incentives scheme. The employer must show its financials so that we can be clear on what we’re negotiating against.”
Gautrain's Kes Nayager said: “The company promptly accepted the CCMA’s offer as we’re concerned by the potential loss of income by our workers. We have informed the CCMA that we are available for immediate engagement but Untu has indicated that its unavailable to meet sooner than Monday.”
More in Business
-
#RandReport: Rand rallies as dollar stalls, stocks recover
-
Eskom closes in on wage deal with unions
-
'Impala Platinum shouldn't slash jobs without looking into alternatives'
-
Cape Chamber warns of losses to fruit industry over container transport ban
-
ITA leaders meet telecommunications minister ahead of ITU World Telecom
-
Which countries have the highest unemployment rates?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.