Untu: Prasa employees & commuters have no safety guarantees
The regulator took the decision to grant the temporary permit after Prasa's licence expired at the end of last month.
CAPE TOWN – The United National Transport Union (Untu) says while the Rail Safety Regulator has granted Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) a temporary safety permit, Prasa employees and commuters have no safety guarantees.
The Rail Safety Regulator is concerned that Prasa has failed to demonstrate that it's able, committed or has the resources to properly assess and effectively control the risk to assets and the safety of customers and staff.
Untu's Steve Harris says: “We can understand where the regulator might be pressurised from. I’m not saying it is so but those that report to the minister unfortunately and this has been our concern all along. The Road Safety Regulatory should an independent body without any external pressure.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
