Untu criticises regulator for issuing Prasa temporary safety permit

The Railway Safety Regulator took the decision to grant the temporary permit after not renewing Prasa’s licence, which expired at the end of July.

CAPE TOWN - The United National Transport Union (Untu) has criticised the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) for issuing a temporary safety permit to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

The RSR initially wouldn’t renew the agency's permit, but on Thursday issued an interim document.

The RSR is concerned Prasa has failed to demonstrate that it’s able, committed or has the resources to properly assess and effectively control the risk to assets and safety of customers and staff.

Prasa board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama says officials will use September to sit down with the regulator to ensure that each and every line of their submission is compliant and meets their standards.

The general secretary of the union, Steve Harris, says they’re perturbed by the regulator’s decision to grant the temporary permit.

“We can understand where the Railway Safety Regulator might be pressurised from. I’m not saying it is so, but both report to the minister of transport, unfortunately, and this has been our concern all along. The RSR should be an independent body that should not be pressurised.”

