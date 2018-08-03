Untu criticises regulator for issuing Prasa temporary safety permit
The Railway Safety Regulator took the decision to grant the temporary permit after not renewing Prasa’s licence, which expired at the end of July.
CAPE TOWN - The United National Transport Union (Untu) has criticised the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) for issuing a temporary safety permit to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).
The RSR initially wouldn’t renew the agency's permit, but on Thursday issued an interim document.
The regulator took the decision to grant the temporary permit after not renewing Prasa’s licence, which expired at the end of July.
The RSR is concerned Prasa has failed to demonstrate that it’s able, committed or has the resources to properly assess and effectively control the risk to assets and safety of customers and staff.
Prasa board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama says officials will use September to sit down with the regulator to ensure that each and every line of their submission is compliant and meets their standards.
The general secretary of the union, Steve Harris, says they’re perturbed by the regulator’s decision to grant the temporary permit.
“We can understand where the Railway Safety Regulator might be pressurised from. I’m not saying it is so, but both report to the minister of transport, unfortunately, and this has been our concern all along. The RSR should be an independent body that should not be pressurised.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Police identify body found near Chapman’s Peak Drive
-
Report: Hawks to probe Anoj Singh over suspicious transactions
-
[WATCH] Quick stop: Robbers steal entire ATM from EC store
-
Malema rifle shooting incident incites black on black violence, says BLF
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 31 July 2018
-
Jerome Booysen’s hitman was also tailing his brother, court told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.