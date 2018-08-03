UL recover from round 1 loss to hold TUT

Tuks failed to capitalise on TUT being held in Limpopo, whilst Wits needed a Fifa-Style 91st-minute winner against UWC.

JOHANNESBURG - In what was another exciting round of Varsity Football action, the stand-out result saw TUT held by UL - who were recovering from a massive 7-1 loss to UJ in the first round.

University of Limpopo - in what will be their only home game this season - hosted TUT. In what seemed to be a completely different side, UL took the lead courtesy of Percy Tokelo. The visitors managed to get a goal back but couldn't find the winner. The boys from Limpopo holding on for the draw.

In Johannesburg, Wits entertained UWC. The boys from Cape Town seemed to be going for the draw. It was almost the perfect defensive performance, however, a late goal by Waylon Rooi sent the fans into a frenzy.

UKZN were at home for the second game in a row when they hosted NWU. After heartbreak against Wits, UKZN faced another disappointing result as they went down to NWU 2-0. Tebogo Mokgobo and Lebogang Phetlhu found the back of the net.

In Soweto, UJ hosted, their provincial counterparts, Tuks. A win for UJ would have been welcomed after their 7-1 win over UL last week.

Tuks, meanwhile, would have been looking for their first points of the season - and to capitalise on TUT's draw. Both teams battled to find a winner after their respective openers. 1-1 is how it ended.

The much-anticipated Johannesburg derby will excite many fans heading into next week.

