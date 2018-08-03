Two killed, five wounded in series of shootings in Mitchells Plain

The Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum suspects the incidents are gang-related.

CAPE TOWN - Two people have died and five more have been wounded in a series of shootings in Mitchells Plain.

The shootings occurred overnight on Thursday.

The Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum suspects the incidents are gang-related.

It’s unclear if the shootings are linked.

The forum’s chairperson, Abie Isaacs, says: “There seems to be no plan, and if there’s a plan, why is it not implemented to deal with the current ‘urban terror’? Urban terror is beyond genocide now. The agencies need to be able to have a plan.”

Isaacs says that over the past several weeks there’s been a spike in gang violence.

The latest shootings will likely further fuel the debate on whether sending in the military to deal with gangsterism is the answer.

The SANDF chief Solly Shoke and Police Minister Bheki Cele have both said this wouldn’t work.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)