Tembo appointed SuperSport United coach on permanent basis
JOHANNESBURG - Kaitano Tembo has been appointed SuperSport United head coach on a fulltime basis, after the former Zimbabwe defender took over from Erick Tinkler on a caretaker basis since March this year.
Tembo is contracted to SuperSport for two years with immediate effect and his first assignment in charge will be to try and topple Cape Town City in a tricky season opener at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
.@SuperSportFC is delighted to announce the appointment of Kaitano Tembo as Head Coach on a two-year contract with immediate effect 🔥🔥 #ForeverUnited pic.twitter.com/4Xi73PQxzD— SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) August 3, 2018
