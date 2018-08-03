Tahir the leading wicket taker for Durham

Tahir is thriving, as the 39-year-old finished with figures of 4/16 in 4 overs to help Durham to a 75-run win over Northamptonshire at Chester-le-Street in his latest match on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - It could prove to be a masterstroke from Proteas selectors to rest Imran Tahir for the Sri Lankan tour, as the wily spinner continues to impress for Durham in England's T20 Blast.

The 39-year-old was allowed to have a stint in England, where the 2019 World Cup will be held, so that they could assess who their back up one-day international spinner is.

Tahir is thriving, as the 39-year-old finished with figures of 4/16 in 4 overs to help Durham to a 75-run win over Northamptonshire at Chester-le-Street in his latest match on Thursday.

The performance lifted Tahir to be the joint-leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 15 wickets, at an average of just 13.53 and an economy rate of 6.34.

It’s been a good month for the South African selectors in terms of their spinning options ahead of next year's World Cup in England, as Tahir has been on fire in his eight matches for Durham while Tabraiz Shamsi has put his hand up as Tahir’s understudy with some solid performances in the Tests and ODI’s in Sri Lanka.