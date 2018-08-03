Sundowns sign Maritzburg United star Maboe

Absa Premiership Champions Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the signing of Lebo Moboe from KZN side Maritzburg United.

JOHANNESBURG - Absa Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the signing of Lebo Maboe from KwaZulu-Natal side Maritzburg United.

Maboe was one of the star performers in a historic season for Maritzburg, who finished in their highest PSL position and also reached a first-ever cup final when they competed in the Nedbank Cup final against Free State Stars at the Cape Town Stadium.

Personally, Maboe scooped a couple of awards at the annual PSL awards. Maboe won the Nedbank Cup "most promising" award as well as the best player for that tournament.

