Sundowns sign Maritzburg United star Maboe

Absa Premiership Champions Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the signing of Lebo Moboe from KZN side Maritzburg United.

Lebo Maboe during his time with Maritzburg United. Picture: @MaritzburgUTD/Twitter
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Absa Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the signing of Lebo Maboe from KwaZulu-Natal side Maritzburg United.

Maboe was one of the star performers in a historic season for Maritzburg, who finished in their highest PSL position and also reached a first-ever cup final when they competed in the Nedbank Cup final against Free State Stars at the Cape Town Stadium.

Personally, Maboe scooped a couple of awards at the annual PSL awards. Maboe won the Nedbank Cup "most promising" award as well as the best player for that tournament.

