Sundowns sign Maritzburg United star Maboe
JOHANNESBURG - Absa Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the signing of Lebo Maboe from KwaZulu-Natal side Maritzburg United.
Maboe was one of the star performers in a historic season for Maritzburg, who finished in their highest PSL position and also reached a first-ever cup final when they competed in the Nedbank Cup final against Free State Stars at the Cape Town Stadium.
Personally, Maboe scooped a couple of awards at the annual PSL awards. Maboe won the Nedbank Cup "most promising" award as well as the best player for that tournament.
We can't wait to see you on the pitch Lebo! 🔥— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 3, 2018
➖#Sundowns #WelcomeLebo pic.twitter.com/TKDRLYWWv7
"I can't wait to get onto the pitch with my new team mates" LM 👆— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 3, 2018
➖#Sundowns #WelcomeLebo pic.twitter.com/TKTuSifsxi
