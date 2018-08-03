Suicide bomb near Afghan mosque kills at least 10 during prayers

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but police said at least two gunmen had entered the mosque in the city of Gardez in the eastern province of Paktia, where about 60 people were praying.

KABUL - A suicide bomb attack near a Shi’ite mosque in Afghanistan killed at least 10 people during Friday prayers, injuring 15, police and health officials said, with the number of casualties expected to rise.

“Initial reports indicate that the militants opened fire and detonated an explosive,” said Sardar Vali Tabassum, a Gardez police officer.

Police said they were trying to enter the mosque premises to help the injured.