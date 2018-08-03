Solidarity: Accepting wage offer right thing to do to stabilise power grid
The trade union confirmed on Thursday that it's also agreed on a further 7% wage hike for the next two years along with a housing allowance increase and a once off payment of R5,000.
JOHANNESBURG – Trade union Solidarity says it will do everything in its power to stabilise the power grid after accepting Eskom’s wage offer of a 7.5% increase this year.
The trade union confirmed on Thursday that it's also agreed on a further 7% wage hike for the next two years, along with a housing allowance increase and a once off payment of R5,000.
Solidarity is the first union to reach an agreement with the power utility following weeks of wage negotiations.
Members of the other two unions, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Numsa, are still protesting over bonuses.
But Solidarity's Dirk Hermann says this will be discussed at another forum.
“We made our decision to accept this specific wage offer in the light of the seriousness of the grid at the stage. We think that if we take national interest into account, the right thing is to accept this wage offer so that we can stabilise the grid.”
Popular in Business
-
Mantashe urges Implats to reconsider restructuring plans
-
Numsa: Members must decide on accepting Eskom wage offer
-
Solidarity accepts Eskom’s 7.5% wage hike offer
-
Apple hits $1 trillion stock market valuation
-
[LISTEN] #DataMustFall… and Rain is making it happen
-
Apple CEO calls $1 trillion value a 'milestone' but not a focus
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.