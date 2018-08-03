Solidarity: Accepting wage offer right thing to do to stabilise power grid

The trade union confirmed on Thursday that it's also agreed on a further 7% wage hike for the next two years along with a housing allowance increase and a once off payment of R5,000.

JOHANNESBURG – Trade union Solidarity says it will do everything in its power to stabilise the power grid after accepting Eskom’s wage offer of a 7.5% increase this year.

The trade union confirmed on Thursday that it's also agreed on a further 7% wage hike for the next two years, along with a housing allowance increase and a once off payment of R5,000.

Solidarity is the first union to reach an agreement with the power utility following weeks of wage negotiations.

Members of the other two unions, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Numsa, are still protesting over bonuses.

But Solidarity's Dirk Hermann says this will be discussed at another forum.

“We made our decision to accept this specific wage offer in the light of the seriousness of the grid at the stage. We think that if we take national interest into account, the right thing is to accept this wage offer so that we can stabilise the grid.”