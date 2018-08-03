Sisulu: SA govt won't appeal Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity ruling
International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the government will not be appealing a court ruling which overturned the decision to extend diplomatic immunity to Grace Mugabe.
PRETORIA - If she visits South Africa, former Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe could face police questioning about allegedly beating a young woman she found in her son’s hotel room.
International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the South African government will not be appealing a High Court ruling which overturned the decision to extend diplomatic immunity to Mugabe.
Sisulu says government lawyers have studied the High Court judgement and the government has decided not to appeal the decision overturning the ruling to extend diplomatic immunity to Mugabe.
Sisulu’s predecessor Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said after the assault of model Gabriella Engels, that Mugabe had been granted diplomatic immunity to maintain good relations with Zimbabwe.
Meanwhile, AfriForum and the Democratic Alliance (DA) have urged the authorities to reissue the arrest warrant against Mugabe and ensure she is prosecuted on a charge of assault.
AfriForum’s Willie Spies says it is now up to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to act against Mugabe.
The DA says it expects the government to work with all relevant authorities to ensure that Mugabe is returned to South Africa and has her day in court.
The DA’s James Selfe added the ruling is a victory for the rule of law and victims of violence against women.
Additional reporting by Barry Bateman.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
