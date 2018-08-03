Russia allows entry of thousands of North Korean workers: WSJ

Over 10,000 new North Korean workers have registered in Russia since September, the paper said, citing records from the Russian Interior Ministry.

Russia is allowing thousands of fresh North Korean laborers into the country and granting new work permits in potential violation of UN sanctions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Russia’s action potentially violates UN sanctions to reduce cash flows to North Korea and put pressure on Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons, the Journal reported, citing US officials.

Labour Ministry records obtained by the Journal showed that a minimum of 700 new work permits have been issued to North Koreans in Russia this year, the paper said.

Russia’s foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.