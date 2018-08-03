Ricciardo leaving Red Bull
The Australian joined Red Bull in 2008 as a member of their Junior Team, with whom he won numerous titles.
CAPE TOWN - Daniel Ricciardo has told Red Bull that he will leave the team at the end of the 2018 season, his plans for next year are yet to be announced.
The Australian joined Red Bull in 2008 as a member of their Junior Team, with whom he won numerous titles, Ricciardo made his F1 debut with HRT at the 2011 British Grand Prix.
After two seasons with Toro Rosso, the Australian was promoted to Red Bull Racing in 2014 and to date has brought the team seven victories, 29 podium finishes, two pole positions and 904 championship points.
“We fully respect Daniel’s decision to leave Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and we wish him all the best in his future,” commented team principal Christian Horner.
“We would like to thank him for his dedication and the role he has played since joining the team in 2014, the highlights, of course, being the seven wins and the 29 podiums he has achieved so far with us.
“We will now continue to evaluate the numerous options available to us before deciding on which driver partners Max Verstappen for the 2019 season. In the meantime, there are still nine races left in 2018 and we are fully focused on maximising every opportunity for Max and Daniel for the remainder of the season.”
