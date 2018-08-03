Report: Hawks to probe Anoj Singh over suspicious transactions
Singh’s cash purchase of a R6 million home in a Durban suburb reportedly forms part of a series of suspicious transactions that Treasury has asked the Hawks to investigate.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom and Transnet chief financial officer (CFO) Anoj Singh will reportedly be investigated by the Hawks for a number of suspicious transactions, including R16 million that was transferred out of his personal account.
According to the Mail & Guardian, these transactions were uncovered during an investigation conducted by Fundudzi Forensic Services on behalf of Treasury into dubious multi-billion rand deals between Eskom and Gupta-linked companies.
Singh resigned from Eskom in January after being suspended by the parastatal.
Singh’s cash purchase of a R6 million home in Durban’s Umhlanga Rocks suburb reportedly forms part of a series of suspicious transactions that Treasury has asked the Hawks to investigate.
It’s understood the purchase happened in July 2016, the same month that Singh transferred R16 million out of his personal account, where the balance was sitting at R19 million.
The draft forensic report also highlights several expensive trips to Dubai, Russia, London and Germany, apparently at the expense of consulting firm McKinsey, although the company denies this.
Singh is just one of the controversial figures at the heart of state capture, which was largely exposed at Eskom.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
