Ramaphosa congratulates Mnangagwa on his election as Zim president

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Emmerson Mnangagwa on his election as president of Zimbabwe, saying that if there are challenges with the result, political leaders and citizens must follow the rule of law.

Ramaphosa has appealed to the people of Zimbabwe to accept the outcome of the election, saying that there are legal remedies provided for in the constitution and electoral law if the resulted is not accepted by some.

The president has congratulated Zimbabweans for conducting a peaceful election as declared by the Southern African Development Community election observation mission but has expressed concerned about the violence that broke out on Wednesday that left six people dead.

Ramaphosa has conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

Thank you Zimbabwe!



I am humbled to be elected President of the Second Republic of Zimbabwe.



Though we may have been divided at the polls, we are united in our dreams.



This is a new beginning. Let us join hands, in peace, unity & love, & together build a new Zimbabwe for all! pic.twitter.com/FbdrixAktR — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 2, 2018

Earlier this week-a confrontation between Nelson Chamisa’s supporters and the army broke out on the streets of the capital Harare, leaving six people dead and more than 14 injured.

A new dawn for Zimbabwe; this is how some are describing the election of Mnangagwa as president.

He received over 300,000 votes more than Chamisa.

The Zimbabwean Electoral Commission (ZEC)'s chair Priscilla Chigumba made the announcement in the early hours of Friday morning.

“Mnagagwa Dambudzo Emmerson of Zanu-PF party is, therefore, duly declared, elected president of the republic of Zimbabwe.”

And with that, Zimbabweans have a new elected president after almost four decades of Robert Mugabe’s rule.

President Mnangagwa thanked Zimbabweans, saying he is humbled by their confidence in him.

Meanwhile, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa is expected to outline his plans to challenge the presidential results.

But Chamisa says he has evidence that he won the elections, and he continues to claim they were rigged in favour of Mnangagwa.

He says that the country's electoral commission should release what he calls the "proper and verified" results of Monday's vote.

Chamisa said on his Twitter page that "the level of opaqueness, truth deficiency, moral decay & values deficit is baffling."