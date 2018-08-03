Prasa in race to be compliant with safety regulations
The Railway Safety Regulator on Thursday granted Prasa a temporary safety permit.
CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) says it will use August to ensure that every line of their submission is compliant with and meets Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) standards.
The RSR on Thursday granted Prasa a temporary safety permit.
Prasa’s licence was not renewed after it expired at the end of July.
The Railway Safety Regulator is concerned that Prasa has failed to demonstrate that it’s able, committed or has the resources to properly assess and effectively control the risk to assets and safety of customers and staff.
The Passenger Rail Agency has a month to get its house in order before the Rail Safety Regulator decides whether or not to grant a new, permanent license for the period of a year.
Prasa board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama says there are several critical aspects that need to be addressed.
“There’s an issue of ensuring that we have a capacity. There’s a number of vacant positions in safety-critical roles. There are other matters around signalling, you may know that the signalling has caused some accidents.”
Metrorail has struggled to secure its network and ensure the safety of commuters.
Over the past three months, four trains were torched in Cape Town costing more than R50 million.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
