Police outside MDC headquarters ahead of Chamisa briefing

They are on standby while Nelson Chamisa plans to release what he calls the true verified election results which confirm him as president.

HARARE – Police officers are stationed outside the headquarters of the opposition MDC Alliance in Harare as the party’s leader is preparing to release his own presidential results.

The electoral commission announced the final presidential results in the early hours of Friday morning, four days after Zimbabweans cast their ballots in a crunch election that drew interest from around the world.

Emmerson Mnangagwa received 50.8% of the votes while his political opponent Nelson Chamisa secured 44,3%.

But Chamisa is already disputing the results.

It’s business as usual here in the capital, Harare.

Unlike on Thursday, people are going about their business, shops are open and there is no sign of the army.

Outside the MDC Alliance headquarters, there are scores of police officers and a police nyala.

In a tweet this morning, he referred to the results announced by the Zimbabwean Electoral Commission as fake.

What’s clear though is that he will have an uphill battle disputing the results after the electoral process was endorsed by regional bodies and several heads of state from the continent, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.