Police identify body found near Chapman’s Peak Drive

CAPE TOWN - Police have confirmed that a body found near Chapman’s Peak Drive in Hout Bay was that of a Plumstead woman.



Rescue teams discovered Bronwen Houghton’s body on Thursday.

The 63-year-old was reported missing a week ago after she had gone for a walk along Chapman’s Peak but failed to return home.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk says an inquest docket has been opened.

“A body was recovered by the Wilderness Search and Rescue team, and the metro rescue helicopter lifted the body near the lookout point. The body was later identified by a family member and a friend at a Salt River Mortuary as that of a 63-year-old woman who had been reported missing.”

