[PODCAST] Poisonous Bullets: The Silent Betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa (Episode 3)

Ziyanda Ngcobo | EWN goes inside the truth in a new three-part podcast series 'Poisonous Bullets: The Silent Betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa'. On 13 July, former ANC Youth League Secretary Sindiso Magaqa was shot in a hail of bullets in his hometown of Umzimkhulu. In episode three Ziyanda Ngcobo takes you back to September when Magaqa was buried and the promises made at his funeral. Where is the trust fund promised to his children? And how close are investigators to finding his killers. The family shares who they believe is responsible for the murder of their loved one.

