[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] UL recover to hold TUT, Wits & NWU go joint-top
Michael Pedro & Ahmed Kajee | Round two of varsity football took place on Thursday evening. The surprise result of the evening saw the 2017 finalists held by UL to a 1-1 draw. NWU and Wits continued to build on their round one results with victories. Meanwhile, UJ and Tuks failed to find a winner in their 1-all draw in Soweto. Ahmed Kajee and Michael Pedro spoke to Phiwukuhle Mpalala from UWC, who is in his fifth year of varsity football.
