Numsa: Members must decide on accepting Eskom wage offer

Wage negotiations have continued for several weeks now with members from Numsa and the NUM still unhappy about bonuses for this year.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it will only report back to Eskom next week, saying its members must decide if they will accept the latest wage offer.

However, trade union Solidarity says it will do everything in its power to stabilise the power grid after accepting the 7.5% hike.

Wage negotiations have continued for several weeks now, with members from Numsa and the National Union Mineworkers still unhappy about bonuses for this year.

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says they are currently considering the proposal.

“We’ve arranged different meetings at different plants all over the country over the next few days to discuss the proposal in detail with our members. We will be meeting with Eskom again on Wednesday with the response.”

The power grid has been under threat this week after acts of intimidation with Eskom saying it will do its best to avoid loadshedding.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)