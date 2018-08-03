Numsa: Members must decide on accepting Eskom wage offer
Wage negotiations have continued for several weeks now with members from Numsa and the NUM still unhappy about bonuses for this year.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it will only report back to Eskom next week, saying its members must decide if they will accept the latest wage offer.
However, trade union Solidarity says it will do everything in its power to stabilise the power grid after accepting the 7.5% hike.
Wage negotiations have continued for several weeks now, with members from Numsa and the National Union Mineworkers still unhappy about bonuses for this year.
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says they are currently considering the proposal.
“We’ve arranged different meetings at different plants all over the country over the next few days to discuss the proposal in detail with our members. We will be meeting with Eskom again on Wednesday with the response.”
The power grid has been under threat this week after acts of intimidation with Eskom saying it will do its best to avoid loadshedding.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Business
-
Mantashe urges Implats to reconsider restructuring plans
-
Solidarity: Accepting wage offer right thing to do to stabilise power grid
-
Solidarity accepts Eskom’s 7.5% wage hike offer
-
Apple hits $1 trillion stock market valuation
-
[LISTEN] #DataMustFall… and Rain is making it happen
-
Apple CEO calls $1 trillion value a 'milestone' but not a focus
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.