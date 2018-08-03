Mnangagwa will liberate Zimbabwe’s economy, says justice minister

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi says President Emmerson Mnangagwa has already set the pace for the kind of government Zimbabweans can expect.

HARARE - Zimbabwean Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has reacted to the election of Emmerson Mnangagwa as president, saying he will liberate the country’s economy and open up the democratic space.

The Zimbabwean Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced Mnangagwa as president early on Friday morning, he secured 50.8% of the votes, while his opponent, Nelson Chamisa, got 44.3%.

Ziyambi says Mnangagwa has already set the pace for the kind of government Zimbabweans can expect.

“He [Mnangagwa] has opened up the democratic space. He has given everyone freedoms. He opened the country to forgiveness, and he said he’s going to liberate the economy.”

Reacting to the deaths of six people during a violent protest, which was partly attributed to the excessive force exerted by the army, the justice minister says: “It was a regrettable situation, which is being investigated.”

He says action will be taken against the people who started the war.

“Definitely action will be taken against those responsible.”

At the same time, Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabweans to be united, saying that his election as president signals a new beginning for the country.

During his campaign, he claimed that during his tenure as head of government he secured multi-billion-dollar investment commitments from global companies, in a bid to resurrect the country’s battered economy.

On the diplomatic front, Mnangagwa says that he has already started talks with the likes of Britain, the US and Russia to get Zimbabwe back on the international stage.

