Mnangagwa: If you're unhappy with results, take legal action

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced in the early hours of Friday morning that Mnangagwa received 50.8% while Chamisa scored 44.3%.

HARARE - Zimbabwean President-Elect Emmerson Mnangagwa says those who are not happy with the election results are free to take legal action.

The president addressed the media in Harare.

“All organisations are free, in my view, to approach the courts."

He has pledged to be a president for all, including those belonging to the opposition.

“I will do all that is in my power to live up to the expectations of those who voted for me and equally to prove myself to those who did not vote for me.”

However, opposition lawyer Thabani Moyo says the legal strategies they have put in place to challenge the results are now fully in motion.

Moyo says, unlike previous years, this time they have evidence.

“All the challenges that have been brought in the past, have not been mathematical and statistical. That’s the difference, we have the figures.”

WATCH: Mnangagwa addresses the media