Mnangagwa: If you're unhappy with results, take legal action
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced in the early hours of Friday morning that Mnangagwa received 50.8% while Chamisa scored 44.3%.
HARARE - Zimbabwean President-Elect Emmerson Mnangagwa says those who are not happy with the election results are free to take legal action.
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced in the early hours of Friday morning that Mnangagwa received 50.8% while Chamisa scored 44.3%.
The president addressed the media in Harare.
“All organisations are free, in my view, to approach the courts."
He has pledged to be a president for all, including those belonging to the opposition.
“I will do all that is in my power to live up to the expectations of those who voted for me and equally to prove myself to those who did not vote for me.”
However, opposition lawyer Thabani Moyo says the legal strategies they have put in place to challenge the results are now fully in motion.
Moyo says, unlike previous years, this time they have evidence.
“All the challenges that have been brought in the past, have not been mathematical and statistical. That’s the difference, we have the figures.”
WATCH: Mnangagwa addresses the media
Popular in Africa
-
Chamisa: Election results are fraudulent, illegal
-
MDC Alliance to challenge Zim election results
-
[WATCH] Malema calls on 'old' Mnangagwa to serve 1 presidential term
-
[WATCH] Chamisa: We are the majority party in this country
-
[WATCH] Zimbabweans in SA react to election announcement
-
MDC Alliance set to announce its own election results
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.