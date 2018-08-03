Mnangagwa election victory described as new dawn for Zimbabwe

HARARE – After months of political uncertainty, fierce campaigning, bold promises and recent post-election violence, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has been elected president in Zimbabwe.

The electoral commission announced the final presidential results in the early hours of Friday morning, four days after Zimbabweans cast their ballots in a crunch election which drew interest from around the world.

Mnangagwa received 50.8% of the votes while his political opponent Nelson Chamisa received 44,3%.

Thank you Zimbabwe!



I am humbled to be elected President of the Second Republic of Zimbabwe.



Though we may have been divided at the polls, we are united in our dreams.



This is a new beginning. Let us join hands, in peace, unity & love, & together build a new Zimbabwe for all! pic.twitter.com/FbdrixAktR — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 2, 2018

But the electoral process was not without drama.

Earlier this week-a confrontation between Chamisa’s supporters and the army broke out on the streets of the capital Harare, leaving six people dead and more than 14 injured.

A new dawn for Zimbabwe; this is how some are describing the election of Emmerson Mnangagwa as president.

He received over 300,000 votes more than his opponent MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

The Zimbabwean Electoral Commission (ZEC)'s chair Priscilla Chigumba made the announcement in the early hours of Friday morning.

“Mnagagwa Dambudzo Emmerson of Zanu-PF party is, therefore, duly declared, elected president of the republic of Zimbabwe.”

And with that, Zimbabweans have a new elected president after almost four decades of Robert Mugabe’s rule.

President Mnangagwa thanked Zimbabweans, saying he is humbled by their confidence in him.

Meanwhile, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa is expected to outline his plans to challenge the presidential results.

But Chamisa says he has evidence that he won the elections, and he continues to claim they were rigged in favour of Mnangagwa.

He says that the country's electoral commission should release what he calls the "proper and verified" results of Monday's vote.

Chamisa said on his Twitter page that "the level of opaqueness, truth deficiency, moral decay & values deficit is baffling."

The ZEC scandal of releasing unverified fake results is regrettable.ZEC denied our election agent access to results be4 announcement.ZEC must release proper & verified results endorsed by parties.The level of opaqueness, truth deficiency, moral decay & values deficit is baffling. — Nelson Chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) August 3, 2018

The Zimbabwean Electoral Commission has called on anyone aggrieved by the election results to follow the law on challenging them.

The ZEC's Chigumba says: “If anyone is aggrieved by the process that’s just been done by the commission, they know our Constitution, our Electoral Act and our regulations. It provides them with remedies, and I would encourage them to utilise those remedies.”

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa urged all Zimbabweans on Friday to accept the election of Emmerson Mnangagwa as president after a poll marred by violence.

President Ramaphosa congratulates the newly elected President of Zimbabwe https://t.co/iPowLSdVCQ — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) August 3, 2018

“President Ramaphosa has appealed to all political leaders and the people of Zimbabwe to accept the outcome of the election and should they have challenges, they must follow legal remedies provided for in the constitution and electoral law,” the presidency said in a statement.

Ramaphosa is also the Chairperson the Southern African Development Community.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)