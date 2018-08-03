Condolences pour in for late Winston Ntshona
The anti-apartheid activist passed away on Thursday and it’s understood that he had been ill for several years.
JOHANNESBURG – Messages of condolences continue to pour in on social media for the family of the late South African actor and playwriter Winston Ntshona.
The anti-apartheid activist passed away on Thursday and it’s understood he had been ill for several years.
Ntshona worked alongside fellow playwriters and actors Athol Fugard and John Kani for over 30 years.
Respected actor and director, James Ngcobo, says Ntshona's work was simply phenomenal.
“His work was pointed, it was researched, it had gravitas and he moved audiences wherever he played in this country and all over the world. And the other beautiful thing about him, he was such an informed African about our work.”
It is with great sadness that I received the news of the passing of my dearest brother Winston Ntshona this morning in Pirt Elizabeth. To his wife and family I share your pain. He was my brother. John Kani— JohnKani (@JohnKani2) August 2, 2018
A scene from "The Island" Winston Ntshona & John Kani #RIPWinstonNtshona #Theatre 🙏🏿✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/hu1iG9sI7F— Modibe Modiba (@Modibe_Theatre) August 2, 2018
Rest In Peace Tat’ Winston Ntshona 💔— Lutho John (@luthojohn) August 2, 2018
I once met him after a performance I did eBhayi and he willingly took a moment afterwards to share a few words & his delight of our show... x ❤️😭✊🏾🎭🌟#Legend #iAmAnActor #PortElizabeth #WinstonNtshona pic.twitter.com/lNS8JDOHUa
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.