Condolences pour in for late Winston Ntshona

The anti-apartheid activist passed away on Thursday and it’s understood that he had been ill for several years.

The late legendary actor and playwright Winston Ntshona. Picture: @NathiMthethwaSA/Twitter
The late legendary actor and playwright Winston Ntshona. Picture: @NathiMthethwaSA/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Messages of condolences continue to pour in on social media for the family of the late South African actor and playwriter Winston Ntshona.

He died at the age of 76.

The anti-apartheid activist passed away on Thursday and it’s understood he had been ill for several years.

Ntshona worked alongside fellow playwriters and actors Athol Fugard and John Kani for over 30 years.

Respected actor and director, James Ngcobo, says Ntshona's work was simply phenomenal.

“His work was pointed, it was researched, it had gravitas and he moved audiences wherever he played in this country and all over the world. And the other beautiful thing about him, he was such an informed African about our work.”

