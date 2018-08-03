Condolences pour in for late Winston Ntshona

The anti-apartheid activist passed away on Thursday and it’s understood that he had been ill for several years.

JOHANNESBURG – Messages of condolences continue to pour in on social media for the family of the late South African actor and playwriter Winston Ntshona.

He died at the age of 76.

Ntshona worked alongside fellow playwriters and actors Athol Fugard and John Kani for over 30 years.

Respected actor and director, James Ngcobo, says Ntshona's work was simply phenomenal.

“His work was pointed, it was researched, it had gravitas and he moved audiences wherever he played in this country and all over the world. And the other beautiful thing about him, he was such an informed African about our work.”

It is with great sadness that I received the news of the passing of my dearest brother Winston Ntshona this morning in Pirt Elizabeth. To his wife and family I share your pain. He was my brother. John Kani — JohnKani (@JohnKani2) August 2, 2018