MDC Alliance to challenge Zim election results

HARARE - Zimbabwean opposition Leader Nelson Chamisa says his party will follow all legal and constitutional routes to challenge the elections results that confirmed Emmerson Mnangagwa as president on Friday.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced in the early hours of Friday morning that Mnangagwa received 50.8% while Chamisa scored 44.3%.

Chamisa didn’t want to give away too much regarding the practical steps his party will pursue in disputing the presidential results.

“We won this election and because we won this election, we are already to form the next government subject to the processes we are going to pursue in terms of protecting the will of the people.”

Nelson #Chamisa’s lawyer Thabani Moyo says what the #MDC Alliance President is saying here today is “the tip of the iceberg” as their legal strategy to challenge #ZEC’s handling of the #ZimElections2018 results begins to unfold. MS pic.twitter.com/6c4ye5LcD6 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 3, 2018

Chamisa claims that his party agents were not be given an opportunity to verify and sign off on the results that were announced by the ZEC.

He also accuses the commission of inflating Mnangagwa's votes in urban areas like Harare.

“The alliance structures are currently working around the clock with the legal teams, political, diplomatic, and data experts to roll out a robust programme of action to ensure that we protect the will of the people.”

He says his party has video evidence of irregularities that it will make public soon.

NO DEMOCRATIC PROCESS IS FLAWLESS

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa has called for a new beginning for the country which should now see peace and harmony.

He says as far as he is concerned, the elections were credible.

“We delivered a free, fair and credible election as we had always promised. Of course, there were some challenges as no democratic process is flawless.”

He says the election had its challenges.

“Ours [democratic process] was no exception but our democratic exercise was open to the world.”

