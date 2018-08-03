MDC Alliance set to announce its own election results

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
Go

MDC Alliance set to announce its own election results

The ZEC announced that Emmerson Mnangagwa had received 50.8% of the votes while his political opponent Nelson Chamisa secured 44.3%.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa. Picture: @NelsonChamisa/Twitter
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa. Picture: @NelsonChamisa/Twitter
one hour ago

HARARE - The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance is set to announce its own presidential results soon despite the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announcing President Emerson Mnangagwa as the winner on Thursday night.

The ZEC announced that Mnangagwa had received 50.8% of the votes while his political opponent Nelson Chamisa secured 44.3%.

The commission announced the final presidential results four days after Zimbabweans cast their ballots in a crunch election that drew interest from around the world.

It’s business as usual in the capital Harare.

Unlike on Thursday, people are going about their business, shops are open and there is no sign of the army.

Outside the MDC Alliance headquarters, there are scores of police officers in a police Nyala.

They’re on standby while Nelson Chamisa plans to release what he calls the true verified election results - which confirm him as president.

In a tweet on Friday morning, he referred to the results announced by the ZEC as fake.

What’s clear though is that he will have an uphill battle disputing the results after the electoral process was endorsed by regional bodies and several heads of state from the continent, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA