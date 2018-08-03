MDC Alliance set to announce its own election results

HARARE - The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance is set to announce its own presidential results soon despite the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announcing President Emerson Mnangagwa as the winner on Thursday night.

The ZEC announced that Mnangagwa had received 50.8% of the votes while his political opponent Nelson Chamisa secured 44.3%.

The commission announced the final presidential results four days after Zimbabweans cast their ballots in a crunch election that drew interest from around the world.

It’s business as usual in the capital Harare.

Unlike on Thursday, people are going about their business, shops are open and there is no sign of the army.

Outside the MDC Alliance headquarters, there are scores of police officers in a police Nyala.

They’re on standby while Nelson Chamisa plans to release what he calls the true verified election results - which confirm him as president.

In a tweet on Friday morning, he referred to the results announced by the ZEC as fake.

What’s clear though is that he will have an uphill battle disputing the results after the electoral process was endorsed by regional bodies and several heads of state from the continent, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.

WATCH] MDC members upset over ZEC's vote results. Zanu-PF members order MDC memers to leave.

