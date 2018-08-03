Mantashe urges Implats to reconsider restructuring plans

Impala Platinum announced its plans to will slash 13,000 jobs over the next two years as it grapples with rising costs and weak prices for the precious metal.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has urged Impala Platinum (Implats) to reconsider its restructuring plans in a bid to save jobs.

The South African platinum miner has announced that 13,000 jobs are now on the line.

The company says that in the absence of viable commercial options, some shafts will have to be closed in an attempt to restore profitability.

But Mantashe has described Implats’ actions as reckless, saying that the company is adding insult to injury.

The spokesperson in Mantashe’s office, Nathi Shabangu says: “Their actions are a display of arrogance. Sometimes they can go against the grain at a time when even when the president of the Republic, Cyril Ramaphosa, is calling on all of us to help in turning around the country’s economic misfortunes.”

The mining company says the industry, specifically in Rustenburg, has been under pressure for several years.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)