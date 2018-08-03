Maimane: We’re focused on delivering basic services to residents
Mmusi Maimane says the party has demonstrated over a short period that it's focused on delivering basic services to residents.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says its pushing ahead with plans to build affordable housing, student accommodation and social welfare residences in the City of Johannesburg and recover hijacked buildings.
The city says its partnered with private companies to provide proper housing to the poor.
The party has reported back on the progress it's made in DA-run metros’ two years after it formed coalitions in Joburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane along with mayors Herman Mashaba and Solly Msimanga held a media briefing in the Johannesburg CBD earlier on Friday.
Maimane says the party has demonstrated over a short period that it's focused on delivering basic services to residents.
“Now we have introduced a city improvement district in Ellis Park area, where we want to use those buildings for social housing to ensure that South Africans can move towards the city where they can work, live and play. And it gives us an opportunity to invest in a number of years.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
