Maimane ‘concerned’ about DA’s coalition in Mandela Bay Municipality

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says he is deeply concerned about the party's coalition in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, adding that partnerships become unworkable when they are racially divisive.

The DA is once again fighting for control in the troubled Eastern Cape municipality.

The coalition government there is being threatened with minority parties seeking to oust Mayor Athol Trollip.

Maimane says the DA has been delivering in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“I haven’t heard a compelling reason why. It hasn’t been because of government failure, corruption or the fact that basic services are not being delivered. In fact, all those things have been achieved, it is only been about cutting the throat of whiteness.”